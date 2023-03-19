News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
19 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
23 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
23 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
23 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
1 day ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

League Two top scorers so far this season including Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Hartlepool United, Stockport County and Mansfield Town men - gallery

A look at who leads the scoring charts in League Two so far this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:13 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

Bradford City drew 2-2 with Hartlepool United this weekend with striker Andy Cook on the scoresheet twice. That result leaves the Bantams 6th in the League Two as they continue their push for promotion to League One.

Doncaster Rovers were beaten 3-1 away at Salford City as their hopes of sneaking into the play-offs fade away fast. Harrogate Town picked up an important 1-0 win at home to Barrow to boost their survival hopes with Huddersfield Town loanee Matty Daly on the scoresheet.

Here is a look at the top 10 goal scorers in the fourth tier so far this season...

11 goals

1. 10. Josh Gordon, Barrow

11 goals Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
11 goals

2. 9. Josh Umerah, Hartlepool

11 goals Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
11 goals

3. 8. George Miller, Doncaster

11 goals Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
12 goals

4. 7. Luke Armstrong, Harrogate

12 goals Photo: James Manning

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3