A look at who leads the scoring charts in League Two so far this season

Bradford City drew 2-2 with Hartlepool United this weekend with striker Andy Cook on the scoresheet twice. That result leaves the Bantams 6th in the League Two as they continue their push for promotion to League One.

Doncaster Rovers were beaten 3-1 away at Salford City as their hopes of sneaking into the play-offs fade away fast. Harrogate Town picked up an important 1-0 win at home to Barrow to boost their survival hopes with Huddersfield Town loanee Matty Daly on the scoresheet.

Here is a look at the top 10 goal scorers in the fourth tier so far this season...

1 . 10. Josh Gordon, Barrow 11 goals Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . 9. Josh Umerah, Hartlepool 11 goals Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3 . 8. George Miller, Doncaster 11 goals Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . 7. Luke Armstrong, Harrogate 12 goals Photo: James Manning Photo Sales