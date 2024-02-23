All Sections
League Two's worst stadiums - where Bradford City, Wrexham, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town, Stockport County and Walsall rank

League Two is home to 24 different stadiums, with new arenas and old-school grounds featured in the fourth tier.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 16:45 GMT

There is also a huge range of capacities and MK Dons boast the largest with their 30,500-seater home. Closely behind the Dons on the capacity list is Bradford City’s home, the University of Bradford Stadium.

Barrow have the lowest capacity in the league, with Harrogate Town the closest side to them at the bottom with the ability to hold 5,000 fans.

However, biggest does not necessarily mean best. Grounds are judged on a variety of factors, from atmosphere to location and food. Fans are fiercely defensive when it comes to the venue they visit every other weekend, as it plays a huge part in their lives.

But which League Two stadium is the best? Which is the worst?

The Yorkshire Post has ranked every League Two stadium from best to worst based on their Google reviews rating.

Here are the Google review ratings of every League Two club, ranked from best to worst.

1. League Two's worst stadiums

Here are the Google review ratings of every League Two club, ranked from best to worst. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.7/5

2. 1. Cherry Red Records Stadium (AFC Wimbledon)

Google reviews rating: 4.7/5 Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.6/5

3. 2. STōK Racecourse (Wrexham)

Google reviews rating: 4.6/5 Photo: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.5/5

4. 3. County Ground (Swindon Town)

Google reviews rating: 4.5/5 Photo: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

