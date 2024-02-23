There is also a huge range of capacities and MK Dons boast the largest with their 30,500-seater home. Closely behind the Dons on the capacity list is Bradford City’s home, the University of Bradford Stadium.

Barrow have the lowest capacity in the league, with Harrogate Town the closest side to them at the bottom with the ability to hold 5,000 fans.

However, biggest does not necessarily mean best. Grounds are judged on a variety of factors, from atmosphere to location and food. Fans are fiercely defensive when it comes to the venue they visit every other weekend, as it plays a huge part in their lives.

But which League Two stadium is the best? Which is the worst?

The Yorkshire Post has ranked every League Two stadium from best to worst based on their Google reviews rating.

1 . League Two's worst stadiums Here are the Google review ratings of every League Two club, ranked from best to worst.

2 . 1. Cherry Red Records Stadium (AFC Wimbledon) Google reviews rating: 4.7/5