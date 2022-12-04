England take on Senegal in their first World Cup knockout fixture this evening and Gareth Southgate has been handed plenty of tough selection calls.

After making four changes to his side ahead of the Three Lions’ impressive 3-0 win over Wales, reports suggested Southgate would stick with the side from the midweek victory which sent England into the last 16 as group winners.

However, Marcus Rashford, who scored twice in that game and is England’s top-scorer in Qatar, is reportedly set to lose his place but Phil Foden will retain his spot in the starting line-up as he also netted against Wales – in his first start this tournament.

It is also reported that Bukayo Saka will make his way back into the side after being rested against Wales. Southgate will have a decision to make on Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier at right-back after the ex-Sheffield United defender displaced the Newcastle United man against Wales.

Jordan Henderson was drafted in for Mason Mount in midweek and could get the nod again, allowing Jude Bellingham to push further forward to support the front three. England head into the match as favourites with Senegal star Sadio Mane ruled out of the fixture.

Ex-Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips came off the bench to provide an assist against Wales but is not expected to start this evening. Below is how the England team could look this evening based on the latest reports over Southgate’s selection. Agree?

1. Jordan Pickford The Everton goalkeeper has been in good form in Qatar and has played every minute of England's World Cup campaign. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. Kyle Walker The ex-Sheffield United man made his first start against Wales after overcoming an injury he had picked up with Man City. Is set to keep his place. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3. Harry Maguire The former Sheffield United and Hull City defender has started every game for England and is set to be trusted by Southgate again. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. John Stones The former Barnsley defender has quietly been one of England's best players in Qatar and will get the nod to start against Senegal. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales