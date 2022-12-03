Why is Sadio Mane not playing for Senegal in World Cup knockout game with England?

He scored the winning penalty as Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations in February and he was a constant threat for Liverpool before moving to Bayern Munich in the summer.

But in the arguably the biggest game in Senegal’s history, the 2022 World Cup round-of-16 tie with England in Qatar on Sunday night, there is no Sadio Mane.

He has been absent for the whole tournament, but that did not stop Senegal qualifying with two wins over Qatar and Ecuador from Group A.

Mane, Bayern Munich’s former Liverpool forward, would undoubtedly be their dangerman had a knee injury not ruled him out of the tournament.

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane holds the trophy prior to the ceremony after winning after the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final football match between Senegal and Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022. (Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The 30-year-old had scored 34 goals in 93 games for Senegal.

Idrissa Gana Gueye is suspended on Sunday, when two Championship players will be looking to make a name for themselves.

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has the ability to hurt any defence and Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye has made a promising start to life with Senegal having made his debut in June.

Here are some other facts about England's round-of-16 opponents.

Danger man: Senegal's Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye (Picture: OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

How did they get to Qatar?

Just seven weeks after winning the Africa Cup of Nations on penalties against Egypt in February, Senegal beat the Pharaohs again to seal their place at the World Cup. A penalty shoot-out proved the difference once more after the two-legged play-off ended 1-1 in March.

What is their World Cup pedigree?

The ‘Lions of Teranga’ are at their third World Cup and looking to replicate the success of their first 20 years ago. Holders France were stunned in the 2002 opener in Seoul and they went on to reach the quarter-finals. Senegal returned to the world stage in 2018 but bowed out in the group phase.

Who is the coach?

Aliou Cisse was Senegal’s captain during their memorable run to the final eight in 2002 and is now the national team manager. The former Birmingham and Portsmouth midfielder has been in charge since 2015 and, having coached them at the 2018 World Cup, led the country to Africa Cup of Nations glory earlier this year – their first-ever international trophy.

What can we expect from them?

Senegal tend to use a 4-3-3 system and play direct football but moved to a 4-2-4 to see off Ecuador. Holding a threat on the counter and possessing rapid forwards that can cause a headache for anyone, they are a well-drilled side with an athletic midfield. England will have to use the ball smartly and have the defence on their toes.

What is their recent form?

