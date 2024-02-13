Leam Richardson rues costly mistakes which undermined Rotherham United's fighting performance against Hull City

The Millers took a surprise lead through Christ Tiehi after four minutes and defended it heroically for more than an hour in the face of considerable Hull City pressure, helped by the goalkeeping brilliance that comes as standard with Viktor Johansson.

But Sam Nombe only got a glance on a header that needed something firmer to go 2-0 up and they were soon punished for giving the ball away, Ollie Rathbone tied in knots by Jaden Philogene, whose "rabona" into the net after 71 minutes was given as an own goal against Cameron Humphreys, who got the final touch.

From there, Noah Ohio quickly doubled the lead for a 2-1 win for the Tigers.

"Hull are having a good season, they invested really well in the summer and the January window," commented Richardson.

"We wanted to start with a real strong intent and we did that.

"It was a bit of a mad five, 10 minutes we had. Vik (Johansson) made a couple of saves, which is what Vik does, but we missed a big chance with Sam at 1-0 and going down the other end we were disappointed to concedce the way we did.

"I'd never criticise lads for honest mistakes, I want them to react positively, but obviously we've got to stop making them.

DOWNBEAT: Leam Richardson and his Rotherham United assistant manager Rob Kelly

"Saturday was the same, we have two goals away from our possession. Individual errors will always cost you and lads are very aware of that."

Twelve points from safety with only 15 games to play, Richardson has to make sure Rotherham do not meekly bow out of the Championship, if that is to be their fate.

"You have to lift people off the floor, lift staff, lift the organisation and it's easy to hide away from it and accept mediocrity," said Richardson.

"We won't accept them from now until May 4.