The Bantams have signed the 26-year-old striker on a one-year contract from Leyton Orient, where he scored seven goals in 33 games spread over two seasons.
Angol is a product of Tottenham Hotspur's academy but made his professional debut for Wycombe Wanderers. He is one of many strikers to pass through Peterborough United and has also had spells with Boreham Wood, Lincoln City, Shrewsbury Town and Mansfield Town.
“It has come out of nowhere a little bit, but I am really pleased to be here and am looking forward to getting going," admitted Angol, whose Os contract has expired.
“I have spoken to the gaffer (Derek Adams) about the project we are building and am very grateful for the opportunity he has given me - which I am ready to attack.
“My aim as a striker is obviously to score goals and help win games for the team, and I am excited about what is to come.
“It has been a strange past few years for me, but I just want to get going again. I am more driven and focussed on succeeding than ever so, hopefully, I can bring all that to this club.”
Angol is 6ft 2in and fits the profile new manager Adams is looking for.
“Despite being only 26, and still having his best years ahead of him, Lee has a lot of experience at this level and above, having scored goals for a number of different sides across the EFL," he pointed out.
Angol is the club's fourth signing this summer after Oskar Threlfeld, Abo Eisa and Andy Cook.
