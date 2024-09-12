Lee Carsley and England's future and why Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City have reasons to be cheerful - The YP FootballTalk Podcast

By YP Sport
Published 12th Sep 2024, 10:39 BST
THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

Lee Carsley had a promising start to life as England’s interim manager as the national team moved on from the Gareth Southgate era. Stuart Rayner was at Wembley for the Nations League over Finland and, along with Leon Wobschall, assesses both that performance and the win in Dublin over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

The team then turn their attention to the EFL and the handful of Yorkshire teams in action, starting with Barnsley ending their wait for a home win at Oakwell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also cast an eye over our three teams in League Two, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City both enjoying weekend wins, while the early-season frustrations continued for Harrogate Town at Cheltenham Town.

.placeholder image
.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Related topics:Sheffield UnitedBarnsleyEnglandYorkshirePremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice