Lee Carsley and England's future and why Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City have reasons to be cheerful - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
Lee Carsley had a promising start to life as England’s interim manager as the national team moved on from the Gareth Southgate era. Stuart Rayner was at Wembley for the Nations League over Finland and, along with Leon Wobschall, assesses both that performance and the win in Dublin over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.
The team then turn their attention to the EFL and the handful of Yorkshire teams in action, starting with Barnsley ending their wait for a home win at Oakwell.
They also cast an eye over our three teams in League Two, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City both enjoying weekend wins, while the early-season frustrations continued for Harrogate Town at Cheltenham Town.
