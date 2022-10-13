City sacked Shota Arveladze almost a fortnight ago and after talks broke down with number one target Pedro Martins late last week, the club's hierarchy are conscious of the need to get everything in place before settling upon their preferred new option and making a move.

Andy Dawson has been in interim charge for the past three matches and is preparing the side for Sunday's home game with Birmingham.

Martens has been linked with a move to Premier League outfit Wolves, but he is not said to be in the running. Former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui turned down the vacant position at Molineux on Wednesday.

Lee Cattermole

Boro are also continuing their managerial search after being knocked back by their major target.

The Teessiders were in advanced discussions with ex-Manchester United coach Michael Carrick, but several reports suggest that he has decided against moving to the club. The 41-year-old has also been linked with West Brom, who sacked former Hull chief Steve Bruce on Monday.

Meanwhile, Boro's lead under-18 coach and ex-midfielder Lee Cattermole is being heavily touted for the vacant position, with his odds having dramatically shortened.

Boro are reportedly considering Cattermole, with the 34-year-old having his admirers at the club.

Should Boro promote from within, vastly-experienced coach Steve Agnew, who successfully worked alongside Aitor Karanka at the club previously and has also had a spell as caretaker boss, is being tipped to come in as Cattermole's assistant.

Agnew was part of Bruce's management team at West Brom.

Alongside Mark Tinkler and Craig Liddle, Cattermole has been assisting Leo Percovich since he was placed in interim charge following the sacking of Chris Wilder.

The Uruguayan is expected to be at the helm for Saturday's home game with Blackburn.

Rob Edwards – said to have support from head of football Kieran Scott - is still being viewed as a leading contender.