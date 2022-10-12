We have new leaders and some significant movement elsewhere. Here's the latest. The results are based on games in all competitions.

1: Sheffield Wednesday DLWWLW (up five)

Edged out last week in their big game at high-flying rivals Plymouth, but bounced back immediately by putting Cheltenham to the sword. At the start of a run of League One matches which look handy on paper, Wednesday - who have won four of their last six in the league - are second in the division's six-match form rankings.

2: Barnsley WWWWLW (up two)

In second purely because of their surprise weekend home loss to Exeter. The Reds hit back in the EFL Trophy at Doncaster, their fourth away win on the spin. In the league, they have won their last three on the road without conceding a goal. Fourth in League One's six-match form guide, they visit Bolton this weekend.

3: Bradford City WWDWDL (down one)

Suffered their first defeat in eight League Two matches and a first on home soil since March last weekend. But the big picture is rosy for City, third in the division's six-match form. They head to Salford on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday top the latest Power Rankings. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

4: Sheffield United WWWDLL (down three)

The Blades' star is dimming a little, with their three-match winless streak equalling their longest Championship run without a victory under Paul Heckingbottom. United are ranked seventh in the second-tier's latest form guide over the past six games.

5: Doncaster Rovers WWWLDL (unchanged)

Maintain their position due to the failings of others, really. Rovers have won just twice in their past seven league matches, hence their ranking of 13th in League Two's latest statistics over the past six matches. Gary McSheffrey finds himself under a bit of pressure from some supporters.

Sheffield United have picked up just one point from their last nine games. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

6: Huddersfield Town LLWLDW (up three)

Secured a vital three points against fellow strugglers Hull on Sunday - Town's third home win of the campaign and a first victory of any sort for Mark Fotheringham. Four points from six is a start, although the Terriers' away form needs to improve. They are winless on the road since the end of April. Rotherham await on Saturday.

7: Rotherham United DWDLDL (down four)

Have taken one point from nine in the post Paul Warne world, with Matt Taylor awaiting his first win bonus. The Millers have won just once in their last seven league appointments and are ranked 19th in the Championship's latest six-match guide.

8: Leeds United WLDLDL (unchanged)

Selhurst Park proved another house of pain again on Sunday for Leeds, who have taken just one point from four away matches this term. At home, it's rather better with Leeds seventh in the Premier League home table. A huge test against Arsenal on Sunday.

9: Middlesbrough WLDLWL (down one)

It's been a really poor start to the season for managerless Boro, with Chris Wilder recently paying the price. It's especially grim on the road where they have taken one point from a possible 18. At least they are at home on Saturday.

10: Hull City LLLLWL (unchanged).

City, another club without a manager, have the worst form over the past six games across the Championship and have lost six of their last seven matches. They are suffering a bad bout of travelsickness, like Boro.

11: Harrogate Town LDLLDL (unchanged)