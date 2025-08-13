Lee Grant points to Huddersfield Town belief after League Cup shoot-out win

Lee Grant felt Huddersfield Town's self belief gave them the chance to knock a team better than them on paper out of the League Cup.

A Leicester City containing big names such as Wout Faes, Bilal El Khannouss, substitutes Harry Winks and Jordan Ayew, plus exciting talent Jeremy Monga, were knocked out at the first-round stage by a determined Terries side.

The Foxes led twice but were pulled back by equalisers from academy graduates Cameron Ashia and Dan Vost.

And Town held their nerve in the penalty shoot-out, with Lee Nicholls making two saves and El Khannouss thumping his kick against a post.

"It was a really tough game," said Grant, whose side limited Leicester to three shots on target in the 90 minutes. "It was the game we thought it would be, a team full of really good players, a well-coached team. They make it really difficult for you, they can take the ball off you for long spells. They prefer to have the football, we understood that pretty clearly.

"We found a way in the middle of all of that to be ourselves, which was one of the most pleasing aspects.

"We found a way to threaten them, hurt them and get behind them and create good opportunities and good moments and we managed to do some of that through our defensive work as well.

"I think the group are probably getting the feeling now that's something I really enjoy!"

BELIEF: Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Huddersfield made nine changes, with Ashia and Vost not the only youngsters involved against a Leicester side who also blooded youth.

"What we're asking the group is to trust what we as staff are trying to put in front of them but not just that, we're asking them to trust and believe in themselves," said Grant. "That's what they're doing.

"Regardless of whether we make nine changes, including two young players (20-year-old Ashia and 19-year-old Vost) from the start and Josh Feeney at 20, we finish the game with Leo Castledine at 19 and Jay Sway at 18.

"They feel as though what we've put in front of them, what they've got, what they've developed already as a brand and what they have as principles will give them an opportunity to be successful even against a really good team with really good players, seasoned internationals, England internationals (Winks), Belgian internationals (Faes), Premier League players.

ELATION: Huddersfield Town players celebrate their penalty shoot-out win over Leicester City (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"They feel as though if we're able to be disciplined and stick to the script, we will have an opportunity.

"That's one of the most pleasing aspects, they're really buying into that and getting their rewards as well."

The second-round draw was made as the players were warming up, and Huddersfield have been paired with Premier League new boys Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the last week of August.