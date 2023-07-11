Farsley Celtic compete in the sixth tier of English football and are led by head coach Clayton Donaldson, formerly of Sheffield United and Bradford City. The club also has a deaf team, which recently competed in the Deaf Champions League in Poland.

The club have confirmed Charlie Parker-Fairbairn, a goalkeeper for the deaf team, will begin training with the first-team squad next week. Parker-Fairbairn has represented the England Deaf Development Squad and will now begin a tailored development programme with Farsley’s senior coaching staff.

Farsley chairman Paul Barthorpe said: “With the change in the footballing structure at the club, we are looking to create clear pathways from all divisions within the club to create first team opportunities and exposure.

Farsley Celtic are based in Leeds. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“We are blessed with a very talented and successful deaf squad, and we will look over the forthcoming weeks to integrate these guys as much as possible into our first-team squad with the goal of progressing these players and provide opportunities that are not available anywhere else.

“Having got to know many of the guys better personally over recent times, I am excited to see them pushing on and developing further as players. They have a winning mentality and have demonstrated this in a Farsley shirt time and time again.”