After reaching the first round proper of the Women’s FA Cup last year, sixth-tier side Leeds Modernians are at it again.

Victories over Harrogate Town and Bottesforth Town have set up a third qualifying round tie at home to Norton and Stockton Ancients, who play two divisions above them. Win, and they are back in the first round again.

Leeds Modernians’ captain Bethan Barkley, whose side are unbeaten in all competitions, said: “We love this competition, but we will have to work hard and give the competition the respect it deserves - and maybe create another fairytale.

“This competition has already created special memories for the players and the club and we want more. We all know what it can provide for the club and we have to aim for the stars, but we must not take our eye off the ball as Norton and Stockton will thrive in this situation.”

Three seasons ago, a run through the three qualifying rounds to the first round would bring just £1,450 for winning three games, while last season and this it brings grassroots and amateur clubs as far down as Tiers 6 and 7 a hefty £8,800, more than some club’s annual budgets.

A win in the first round would take that tally up to £14,800, while even defeat guarantees an overall intake of more than £10,000, with every first-round loser getting £1,500 on top of what they’ve earned so far.

Mark Womersley, manager of Leeds Mods, said: “Any competition you enter you want to do the best you possibly can in it. Once again, it’s really pleasing to see the Club have an excellent run in the FA Cup.

“Norton and Stockton Ancients will be a difficult game but we’re just all focused on our game and going out there and giving it our best.

“It’s a fantastic day out for everyone and it is a great reward for the efforts and commitment of the players and how much this competition means to us.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team and we deserve to be there. We will see what happens, of course it will be a challenging game, but we will give everything we have to try to win.”

Leeds Modernians Women will kick-off against Norton and Stockton Ancients at 2pm on Sunday at Cookridge Lane, Leeds LS16 7ND.