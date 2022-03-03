Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobshall join host Mark Singleton to discuss a number of areas this week, starting, not surprisingly, with the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa by Leeds United. They also talk about Bradford City’s appointment of Mark Hughes as manager, as well as the Championship promotion hopes of Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town and, down the othet end of the table, the revived survival bid from Barnsley.
Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed
