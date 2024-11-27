The last time Leeds United played at home, an efficient performance left the locals wanting more.

Leeds eventually added gloss to the scoreline but the 2-0 win over lowly QPR did little to appease a section of supporters who now view attending 'Boretress Elland Road' as a chore.

In their eyes, Daniel Farke has created a fortress at the expense of entertaining football.

It is a curious complaint given Farke's team went into this month's international break as the Championship's top scorers on home soil but the style of football has been a source of frustration.

United went some way to changing that narrative on a night when they underlined their title credentials.

Buoyed by nicking all three points in a seven-goal thriller at Swansea City on Sunday, Leeds turned on the style in front of their own fans to put Luton Town to the sword.

Sam Byram's first goal of the season and a poacher's finish from Joel Piroe put the Whites in control at half-time and substitute Dan James delivered the final blow with a delightful lob.

Concerns remain about Farke's ability to influence games when opposition teams sit on a lead – eight of his 13 Championship defeats as Leeds manager have been by a goal to nil – but the Whites are tracking nicely following another summer of upheaval.

Leeds celebrate Joel Piroe's goal. (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

A seventh home win in nine games moves Leeds back above Sheffield United and Burnley at the top of the Championship in a developing automatic promotion race.

Whereas Leeds quickly shook off any Wembley hangover following their play-off final loss, Luton are still feeling the effects of their dalliance with the top level.

Town outperformed the Blades and Burnley in the Premier League but lag a long way behind their fellow relegated clubs on their return to the Championship.

Luton arrived at Elland Road with an away record that read five defeats and a solitary victory from seven games – and it showed.

Elland Road pays tribute to the late, great Gary Speed. (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

The visitors were staring at a fifth straight defeat on the road after succumbing to a dominant first-half performance by Leeds.

United started and finished on the front foot but needed a bit of luck at the other end to go into the interval with a two-goal lead.

Crucially, Farke's men scored early to force Luton into a more aggressive approach.

Byram was the unlikely goalscorer, volleying home emphatically at the second attempt after featuring heavily in the build-up.

Sam Byram lashes home the opening goal. (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

As if by design, the celebrations continued into a rousing 11th-minute tribute to the late, great Gary Speed on the anniversary of his death.

Leeds pushed for a second against unsteady opponents but needed an astonishing goal-line clearance from Pascal Struijk to keep their slender lead intact.

Luton offered precious little on the break yet carved out two clear-cut chances.

The first saw Victor Moses exchange passes with Jordan Clark and lift the ball over Illan Meslier, only to be thwarted by Struijk's acrobatics.

In the final stages of the half, Reece Burke headed a golden chance wide from a teasing Carlton Morris cross, albeit from a tight angle.

Those scares aside, Leeds dominated and were good value for their two-goal half-time advantage.

It was a chastening experience for Luton. (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

United broke the lines with ease at 1-0 and eventually got the second goal they craved on the stroke of the break after earning a late corner.

Thomas Kaminski got down well to save Struijk's header from Joe Rothwell's pinpoint delivery but Piroe was in the right place to lash home the rebound and give Leeds breathing space.

For all the activity in and around the Luton box, the goals were the only times United truly stretched Kaminski.

The one-way traffic continued after the interval but Leeds could not find the final touch to put the game to bed, Piroe failing to connect properly with a Brenden Aaronson cutback before Struijk missed Rothwell's dangerous free-kick completely.

Substitute Elijah Adebayo headed over from a corner in a rare flash from Luton but United's lead was never truly threatened.

Leeds eventually settled the issue when Jayden Bogle clipped a sublime ball over the top and James took the invitation to lob the onrushing Kaminski with aplomb.

Meslier produced two good saves from Adebayo and Shandon Baptiste late on to protect a sixth home clean sheet of the season.

Bogle missed the chance to complete the rout deep into stoppage time when he was denied by Kaminski from close range but it was an emphatic message by Farke's side to recent complaints.

Leeds United: Meslier, Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Rothwell (Guilavogui 84), Piroe (Joseph 69), Aaronson (Ramazani 84), Solomon, Tanaka, Byram (Wober 59), Gnonto (James 69).

Unused substitutes: Darlow, Bamford, Debayo, Crew.

Goals: Byram (10), Piroe (45), James (81)

Luton Town: Kaminski, Bell, McGuinness, Moses (Chong 76), Krauss, Morris (Adebayo 59), Nakamba (Baptiste 74), Mengi, Burke, Clark, Brown (Taylor 59).

Unused substitutes: Krul, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Hashioka, Holmes.