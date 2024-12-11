Former Doncaster Rovers midfielder and ex-Leeds United prospect Michael Woods has joined Scarborough Athletic.

The 34-year-old never made a first-team appearance for Leeds but hit the headlines when he was prised from Elland Road by Chelsea as a teenager.

He failed to make a first-team breakthrough at Stamford Bridge but went on to represent the likes of Doncaster and Hartlepool United in the EFL.

The midfielder has plied his trade in the non-league pyramid since 2017, turning out for Harrogate Town and York City among others.

Michael Woods joined Chelsea from Leeds United as a teenager. | Geoff Caddick/AFP via Getty Images

He recently departed seventh-tier outfit Blyth Spartans and has stepped back up to the sixth tier with National League North side Scarborough.

A club statement read: “We are pleased to announce the signing of experienced midfielder, Michael Woods, following his departure from Blyth Spartans.

“The 34-year-old midfielder will add experience to the side, following a lengthy career in the EFL and non-league, with former clubs including two spells with Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United, Dover Athletic, York City and South Shields.

“The veteran midfielder made over 50 appearances for South Shields over the past two seasons, scoring double figures in this time, and won promotion from the National League North with York City via play-offs in the preceding season. Welcome to Scarborough, Michael.”

He made his debut for Scarborough last night (December 10), starting and completing 63 minutes as the Seadogs defeated Brackley Town 2-1.