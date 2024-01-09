Leeds United academy product 'of serious interest' to West Ham United
The winger generated plenty of excitement when he burst on to the scene at Elland Road but was allowed to join Tottenham Hotspur in 2019. It was a move that did not work out and Spurs sold him to Sunderland in 2022.
Clarke’s career has been revived at the Stadium of Light and he has been among the Championship’s most dangerous attacking outlets this term. He has been made 26 appearances in the league and registered 12 goals.
His form does not appear to have gone unnoticed, as TEAMtalk have claimed there is serious interest in Clarke from West Ham.
Hammers boss David Moyes is said to have made recruiting a left winger a priority, with Clarke a player to have been discussed at board level.
The report claims a big fee will be required to lure Clarke from the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland reportedly keen to retain him.
He has been linked with a host of other clubs but West Ham are said to be the “most engaged” in the pursuit of the York-born wideman.