Leeds United add talented Wigan Athletic youngster Sean McGurk

The 18-year-old – subject of an enquiry from Leeds in January -–has agreed a three-year deal with United, who brought former Latics player Joe Gelhardt to the club last August for a £1m fee.

McGurk helped Wigan under-18s to the Professional Development League National championship last season, scoring 13 goals.

The talented schemer also caught the eye in the club’s 2019-20 FA Youth Cup run in scoring against Birmingham City and Manchester United.

INCOMING: Sean McGurk, in action for Wigan Athletic during an FA Youth Cup: Sixth Round match against Manchester United at Old Trafford, has signed for Leeds United. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

The Liverpool-born player will link up with Mark Jackson’s under-23 side, who will play in the Premier League 2 Division 1 next season.

Rotherham United have turned down an offer from an unnamed Championship club for midfielder Matt Crooks.

A number of second-tier sides have been linked with the 27-year-old, while League One outfit Ipswich Town have already seen several bids – understood to be in the region of £600,000 – rejected for the player.

Crooks is valued in the seven-figure bracket by Rotherham, who have yet to make an incoming signing so far during the close season.

NO-GO: Rotherham United's Matt Crooks Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City defender Moses Odubajo is on trial at QPR.