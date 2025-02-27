THE go-to football show that regularly features all of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday , Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s FootballTalk Podcast the YP’s Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to focus on several Yorkshire derby encounters plus other news from the White Rose football scene.

They start at the most recent of those derby clashes at Bramall Lane on Monday night when Leeds United walked away with all three points on the back of a 3-1 win that put them five points clear at the top of the table from hosts Sheffield United.

Two days earlier, it was Barnsley who earned Yorkshire bragging rights when they edged out struggling Rotherham United 1-0 at the New York Stadium, while York City and FC Halifax Town shared the points in an action-packed 2-2 draw at the LNER Community Stadium in front of nearly 7,000 fans.

Also, the panel cast their eye over the League One play-off hopes of injury-ravaged Huddersfield Town, before Stuart picks his team of the week and Leon has a tough choice picking out just the one player of the week.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.