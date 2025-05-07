THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On this week’s podcast, The YP’s football writing team look back over the Championship-winning campaign of Leeds United – a feat clinched on the final day of the regular season with a thrilling win at Plymouth Argyle – what made the Whites they champions they are and how will they fare back in the Premier League after two seasons away?

There is also time to salute the job done by Bradford City and their manager Graham Alexander after they joined League Two champions Doncaster Rovers in earning promotion back up to the third tier of English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What next for Hull City after escaping relegation from the Championship by goal difference and how will Sheffield United fare in the play-offs after coming home third in the standings.

.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.