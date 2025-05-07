Leeds United and Bradford City celebrate as Sheffield United contemplate - The YP FootballTalk Podcast

By YP Sport
Published 7th May 2025, 17:04 BST
THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s podcast, The YP’s football writing team look back over the Championship-winning campaign of Leeds United – a feat clinched on the final day of the regular season with a thrilling win at Plymouth Argyle – what made the Whites they champions they are and how will they fare back in the Premier League after two seasons away?

There is also time to salute the job done by Bradford City and their manager Graham Alexander after they joined League Two champions Doncaster Rovers in earning promotion back up to the third tier of English football.

What next for Hull City after escaping relegation from the Championship by goal difference and how will Sheffield United fare in the play-offs after coming home third in the standings.

