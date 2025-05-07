Leeds United and Bradford City celebrate as Sheffield United contemplate - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s podcast, The YP’s football writing team look back over the Championship-winning campaign of Leeds United – a feat clinched on the final day of the regular season with a thrilling win at Plymouth Argyle – what made the Whites they champions they are and how will they fare back in the Premier League after two seasons away?
There is also time to salute the job done by Bradford City and their manager Graham Alexander after they joined League Two champions Doncaster Rovers in earning promotion back up to the third tier of English football.
What next for Hull City after escaping relegation from the Championship by goal difference and how will Sheffield United fare in the play-offs after coming home third in the standings.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.
