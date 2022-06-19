Barcelona‘s interest in United’s Brazilian international is well-documented, but so too is the current financial plight of the La Liga giants.

Prutton, though, says Leeds simply must hold firm and only part ways with the winger if a potential suitor can stump up the full true value of the 25-year-old’s worth.

“He’s Leeds United‘s asset and they’ve got to try and hold out for the most,” Prutton told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Sod Barcelona, just because they can’t pay the going rate.

“Let’s retain judgment until anything starts to gain any form of traction.

“But I think they’ve absolutely got to make sure that they maximize what they get for him.

“He’s their asset and he’s become an international because he has played for Leeds United and done, at times, very, very well for them.”

