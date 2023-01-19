THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town

How will Georginio Rutter fit in at Leeds United? When will Sheffield United slow down in their promotion pursuit? Is there any stopping Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough? Have Rotherham United turned a big corner? All these questions and talking points are up for discussion in the latest episode of our FootballTalk podcast where YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton for their weekly chat.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.