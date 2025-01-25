Leeds United and Huddersfield Town face key derby in bid to kickstart promotion charge from FA Women's Division One North
Hosts Huddersfield are unbeaten in their last six home games and are benefitting from their top goalscorer, Charlotte Stuart, being in fine form with 10 goals in 18 games.
Leeds make the 15-mile journey on the back of a storming 21-0 away win over Huddersfield Amateur Ladies in the West Riding County Cup, despite suffering two defeats previously against Middlesbrough and AFC Fylde which stalled their momentum in their challenge for promotion from the fourth tier.
Beth Stanfield is the captain of Huddersfield and plays across the backline, or as a holding player in midfield.
She said that she was happy with her side’s start to the season, though stressed the importance of avoiding draws. Huddersfield, who are fifth and three points adrift of third-placed Leeds, have drawn the second most amount of games in the league so far.
She said: “There’s been a few games we thought we should’ve gotten more from like against Norton and possibly against Stockport (County) as well.
“At the end of the year we might look at those games and say, ‘that was a good result for the game’. We just need to start taking more chances.”
Stanfield admitted that preparation for Sunday’s game has been similar to any other match and that the 2-0 win over Rotherham United Women in the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Cup was a good run out after the Christmas break.
Huddersfield have a game in hand on their opponents and Stanfield believes a win will spur on their aspirations to go for the league title, with them only six points off leaders Cheadle Town Stingers.
Stanfield said: “The home advantage will help and a win will get us settled in for 2025.
"With the goal of trying to win the league this season we’re going to have to be on it.”
Leeds United captain Olivia Smart has been with the Whites for two decades, having grown up in the city.
Her time with the club has seen her play on the wing, in central midfield, and at right-back, where she now plays.
Smart praised her team’s first half of the season which has left Leeds just three points behind Cheadle.
“I think there’s always room for improvement and we always expect the best from ourselves, but we look strong, we feel very together as a team and we’re happy,” said Smart.
In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Huddersfield ran out 2-0 winners. Smart said that she and her team are aware that Huddersfield are a good team with a strong line-up but that Leeds will play their own game.
Leeds, too, have high hopes for where they will finish come the end of the season, but Smart recognised that the work must start now.
She said: “A win keeps us in contention. It’s a tough league to get out of and we need to stay in the thick of it to be in with a chance of promotion.”
Sunday’s game kicks off at 2pm at the Stafflex Arena.
Up in Premier Division North where these two teams are trying to get to, relegation-threatened Halifax are at Rugby Borough.
In the FA Women’s Championship, Sheffield United’s own battle against relegation continues against mid-table Charlton Athletic on Sunday. The Blades yesterday signed Welsh international defender Esther Morgan on loan from Hearts.