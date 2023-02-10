THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town

Leeds United sack Jesse Marsch, Huddersfield Town fire Mark Fortheringham – the threat of relegation saw TWO Yorkshire managers lose their jobs this week.

Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join Mark Singleton to discuss the developments at Elland Road and John Smith’s Stadium, as well as looking at Sheffield United’s promotion chances and those of Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday, one level down in League One.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

