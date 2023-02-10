Leeds United sack Jesse Marsch, Huddersfield Town fire Mark Fortheringham – the threat of relegation saw TWO Yorkshire managers lose their jobs this week.
Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join Mark Singleton to discuss the developments at Elland Road and John Smith’s Stadium, as well as looking at Sheffield United’s promotion chances and those of Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday, one level down in League One.
