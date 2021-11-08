Here’s our latest line-up in a 3-4-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Brad Collins (Barnsley).

Keane Lewis-Potter celebrates scoring Hull City's second goal at Barnsley (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Him again. With the Reds keeper having a virtual season-ticket in our current weekly line-up. Barnsley’s best player by a country mile this season and it is fairly telling. Kept the score down for the hosts on a rotten day versus Hull.

Defence

Diego Llorente (Leeds United)

Produced the sort of assured and commanding performance which Leeds had in mind when they brought him over from La Liga. When he is fully fit and firing, he is a class act.

Raphinha celebrates his goal against Leicester City. ( Picture: Tony Johnson)

Jacob Greaves (Hull City)

Has quickly become a real player of note for Hull and was solid and accomplished at the back at Oakwell, making one fine last-ditch tackle to deny Iseka in the second half. A threat at set-pieces at the other end as well.

Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers)

Rovers’ ‘Mr Versatility’ was forced to slot in at centre-half for part of their scrappy Cup win at Scunthorpe and did it with typical aplomb and diligence.

Ben Wiles scored a cracker for Rotherham United against Bromley (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The sort of adaptable player who is pretty much the first pick on the team sheet for Richie Wellens.

Midfield

Raphinha (Leeds United)

Another whose place is our weekly side is close to being a constant. One of the form players of the Premier League and his presence is worth the admission money alone at Elland Road. Came to the party for the umpteenth time on Sunday against Leicester and scored for the second successive Sunday as well. A player who would grace any side in world football at the minute.

Billy Waters was on the scoresheet for FC Halifax Town. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Adam Forshaw (Leeds United)

It was a huge afternoon for the midfielder who has been to hell and back on the injury front and he did not disappoint with a very tidy display in the middle of the park where he showed his quality and hinted at a real Premier League future. Deserves the accolades which will come his way after this.

Ben Wiles (Rotherham United)

A player with plenty in his tool kit and scored a fantastic Cup goal against Bromley and went close to another goal in the second half. A talent with poise, energy and tenacity who is capable of sublime moments.

Charles Vernam (Bradford City)

Threatened Exeter and came close to a goal and was a real pest for the Grecians all game. Provided an assist for Theo Robinson’s strike. A player who has plenty to offer when he gets it right.

Grant McCann after Hull's win at Barnsley FC(Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Forwards

Billy Waters (FC Halifax)

Underlined his predatory reputation with a double in the Shaymen’s incredible Cup victory over Maidenhead. Took his tally to an impressive ten in 2021-22 in the process.

Josh Coburn (Middlesbrough)

Scored the final goal of the Neil Warnock era in emphatic style at West Brom and is earning a name for himself following his second goal in successive games.

The Richmond lad, still just 18, has a serious future and has already been name-checked by new Boro manager Chris Wilder.

Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City)

The best player on the park by a distance at Oakwell and gave Barnsley countless problems down the left and got the goal he deserved in the second half. Hull will do well to hang onto him in January. Still just 20.

Manager/head coach

Grant McCann (Hull City)