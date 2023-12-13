Leeds United and Hull City's rivals Sunderland hold 'positive discussions' with potential new head coach
The Black Cats are in the market for a new head coach after making the decision to axe Tony Mowbray. Mike Dodds has taken on responsibility for first-team affairs on a temporary basis and recently led the club to a 1-0 win over Leeds.
However, it appears Dodds is not being viewed as a permanent solution as The Guardian have reported talks with Still have been held. Still is currently in charge of French outfit Reims, who he was appointed by last year.
At 31, he would become the Championship’s youngest head coach if he was to land the role. Still is said to be open to a new challenge in the Championship, with reports in Belgium suggesting he has had disagreements over recruitment with the owners of Reims.
Still once coached within Preston North End’s academy but it was in Belgium that he made a name for himself at senior level.
He worked as a coach at Beerschot and Standard Liege before taking the reins at Reims.
The vacancy at the Stadium of Light is an appealing one and Sunderland are well in contention for a return to the Premier League. They currently sit sixth in the second tier, a point ahead of Still’s former employers Preston.