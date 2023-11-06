Leeds United and Middlesbrough's rivals 'expected' to unveil ex-West Ham United man as new head coach
The Robins have been without a manager since opting to part ways with the vastly experienced Nigel Pearson.
According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, Bristol City are expected to confirm Oxford United boss Manning as Pearson’s replacement.
Posting on X, he said: “Liam Manning expected to be confirmed as new Bristo lCity head coach in the next 48 hours, I’m told.
“Manning’s Oxford are second in League One, but Bristol City job too tempting for him.
“Agreement now between the two clubs over compensation. Fits BC’s bill of a young, progressive head coach.”
Manning began his coaching journey within the youth system of Ipswich Town before taking charge of West Ham United at under-23 level.
He made a step into senior management with senior management with Lommel SK in 2020, before returning to England with Milton Keynes Dons a year later.
Oxford recruited the 38-year-old in March and he has overseen an impressive start to the 2023/24 season at the Kassam Stadium.