Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson has agreed a five-year deal with Leeds, in what is set to be a busy summer at Elland Road.

The transfer window opens on June 10 and closes again at 11pm on September 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of a busy period for a number of Yorkshire clubs on the recruitment front, here's the latest gossip from across the leagues...

Leeds United are among several clubs from the Premier League and Championship interesting in signing Derby County captain Tom Lawrence (TEAMtalk - MORE).

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set to battle for Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence, who has enjoyed a fine season on loan at Nottingham Forest (The Sun - MORE).

Levi Colwill, Chelsea's 19-year-old defender who has spent the season on loan at Huddersfield Town, has been the subject of enquiries by 'several' Premier League clubs (Goal - MORE).

Leeds and Newcastle United are keen on Burnley defender Nathan Collins, with the Clarets set to struggle to retain his services following their relegation from the Premier League last week (Football Insider - MORE).

LATEST GOSSIP: A few Yorkshire clubs have been named in the latest round of transfer rumours. Picture: Getty Images.

Bayern Munich are prepared to offer Liverpool £25m for forward Sadio Mane, with the Senegal captain set to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield next season (L'Equipe - MORE).

Burnley's relegation has triggered a £17.5m release clause in Maxwel Cornet's contract. It has led to interest from up to EIGHT Premier League clubs (90min - MORE).