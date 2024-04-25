Leeds United and Preston North End hold 'serious interest' in midfielder also linked with Celtic
The 26-year-old has plied his trade with the Serie B club since 2022 and has established himself as a key figure in the side’s midfield. A former Switzerland youth international, he now represents DR Congo at senior level.
According to Football Scotland, there has been serious interest in the midfielder from the Championship, with Leeds and Preston North End among the clubs said to be keen.
He is said to have been offered to Scottish giants Celtic, who have reportedly put the feelers out for a defensive midfielder. Pickel, a midfield anchor by trade, fits the bill.
The report claims Celtic is Pickel’s preferred destination, although it remains to be seen whether or not the Scottish Premiership side will table an offer. Pickel is under contract until 2026, therefore a fee would be required to prise him from Italy.
Leeds made central midfield a priority in the last summer transfer window, recruiting Glen Kamara from Rangers and signing Ilia Gruev from Werder Bremen.
Arche Gray has also made his senior breakthrough but has been deployed at right-back for most of the season. Ethan Ampadu can also play in the middle of the park but has been used at centre-back in the absence of Pascal Struijk.
