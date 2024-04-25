The 26-year-old has plied his trade with the Serie B club since 2022 and has established himself as a key figure in the side’s midfield. A former Switzerland youth international, he now represents DR Congo at senior level.

According to Football Scotland, there has been serious interest in the midfielder from the Championship, with Leeds and Preston North End among the clubs said to be keen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is said to have been offered to Scottish giants Celtic, who have reportedly put the feelers out for a defensive midfielder. Pickel, a midfield anchor by trade, fits the bill.

Charles Pickel represents DR Congo at international level. Image: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The report claims Celtic is Pickel’s preferred destination, although it remains to be seen whether or not the Scottish Premiership side will table an offer. Pickel is under contract until 2026, therefore a fee would be required to prise him from Italy.

Leeds made central midfield a priority in the last summer transfer window, recruiting Glen Kamara from Rangers and signing Ilia Gruev from Werder Bremen.