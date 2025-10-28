Leeds United and Rotherham United lead the way in Yorkshire's Team of the Week
No less than EIGHT clubs are named in the XI, with two nominations for Leeds United. And how gets the manager's nod?
Goalkeeper: Cameron Dawson (Rotherham United)
Did his job expertly at Oakwell to secure a second straight league clean sheet.
Defence: Niall Byrne (Bradford City)
Crowned a strong display at Stevenage with an important goal.
Joe Rodon (Leeds United)
Becoming a regular in this line-up. Another goal and another imposing performance.
Zak Jules (Rotherham United)
Some key contributions on derby day at Oakwell for the new dad.
Midfield: Yan Valery (Sheffield Wednesday)
Purposeful showing against Oxford to underline his importance.
Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)
Quiet at Hillsborough three days before, showed his class to secure Boro a point against Wrexham.
Kian Spence (Rotherham United)
Picked the perfect moment to help the Millers record their first league win in Barnsley in 56 years. Sublime strike.
Callum O'Hare (Sheffield United)
United's go-to man again. Another silky goal to crown a fine performance. Didn't deserve to be on the losing side at Deepdale.
Attackers: Reyes Cleary (Barnsley)
Reds' main threat on derby day, although no wonder goal this time.
Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)
Here, there and everywhere against West Ham. Found the net and hit the bar in a keynote Leeds win.
Joe Gelhardt (Hull City)
Another player in good goalscoring order and netted with a tidy finish against Charlton.
Manager/head coach: Matt Hamshaw (Rotherham United)
Has taken a lot of heat this season but things are starting to come good for the local lad.