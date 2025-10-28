Leeds United and Rotherham United lead the way in Yorkshire's Team of the Week

ROTHERHAM United lead the way with three player votes in our final Yorkshire Post Team of the Week for October.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No less than EIGHT clubs are named in the XI, with two nominations for Leeds United. And how gets the manager's nod?

Goalkeeper: Cameron Dawson (Rotherham United)

Did his job expertly at Oakwell to secure a second straight league clean sheet.

Leeds United's Welsh defender #06 Joe Rodon (C) celebrates scoring their second goal from a corner in the win over West Ham (Picture: Getty Images)

Defence: Niall Byrne (Bradford City)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowned a strong display at Stevenage with an important goal.

Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

Becoming a regular in this line-up. Another goal and another imposing performance.

Rotherham's Kian Spence celebrates his winning goal against Barnsley. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Zak Jules (Rotherham United)

Some key contributions on derby day at Oakwell for the new dad.

Midfield: Yan Valery (Sheffield Wednesday)

Purposeful showing against Oxford to underline his importance.

Rotherham's Matt Hamshaw barks out the orders as Barnsley's Conor Hourihane looks on. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quiet at Hillsborough three days before, showed his class to secure Boro a point against Wrexham.

Kian Spence (Rotherham United)

Picked the perfect moment to help the Millers record their first league win in Barnsley in 56 years. Sublime strike.

Callum O'Hare (Sheffield United)

United's go-to man again. Another silky goal to crown a fine performance. Didn't deserve to be on the losing side at Deepdale.

Attackers: Reyes Cleary (Barnsley)

Reds' main threat on derby day, although no wonder goal this time.

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, there and everywhere against West Ham. Found the net and hit the bar in a keynote Leeds win.

Joe Gelhardt (Hull City)

Another player in good goalscoring order and netted with a tidy finish against Charlton.

Manager/head coach: Matt Hamshaw (Rotherham United)