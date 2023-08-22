All Sections
Leeds United and Sheffield United at the 'head of the chasing pack' for Aston Villa star

Leeds United and Sheffield United are reportedly leading the chase for Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:39 BST

The prodigy has been the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer, with Middlesbrough and Luton Town also among the clubs linked with him.

However, it is Leeds and Sheffield United at the “head of the chasing pack” according to Football League World.

Despite showing plenty of promise in the infancy of his career, Archer has made just 14 senior appearances for Villa.

Leeds United and Sheffield United have both been linked with Aston Villa's Cameron Archer. Image: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty ImagesLeeds United and Sheffield United have both been linked with Aston Villa's Cameron Archer. Image: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
The bulk of his outings have been away from Villa Park, across loan spells with Solihull Moors, Preston North End and Middlesbrough.

He has already proven to be capable of coping with the demands of the Championship, having impressed with both Preston and Middlesbrough.

Archer joined the latter on loan in January and notched 11 goals in 23 appearances, thriving under the tutelage of Michael Carrick.

He had previously registered seven goals in 20 appearances for Preston, and four in 27 for Solihull Moors.

