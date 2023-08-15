Luton Town are reportedly interested in a forward linked with Leeds United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

Cameron Archer has been limited to a handful of senior outings for Aston Villa but has impressed in the Championship with both Preston North and Middlesbrough during loan spells.

Middlesbrough are said to have shown an interest in bringing Archer back, although he has reportedly been monitored by Sheffield United and Leeds too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports have claimed Luton Town are also interested, casting further doubt over the forward’s future at Villa Park.

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer is reportedly wanted by a host of clubs including Leeds United and Sheffield United. Image: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The report states Luton have been trying to land Archer on loan but that Villa would consider sanctioning a permanent exit. He is also said to have attracted a lot of second tier interest with a host of Championship clubs reportedly keen.

Sky have stated Archer would like to join another Premier League club, which would dent hopes of Leeds and Middlesbrough.