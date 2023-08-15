All Sections
Luton Town 'interested' in Sheffield United, Leeds United and Middlesbrough-linked Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer

Luton Town are reportedly interested in a forward linked with Leeds United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:46 BST

Cameron Archer has been limited to a handful of senior outings for Aston Villa but has impressed in the Championship with both Preston North and Middlesbrough during loan spells.

Middlesbrough are said to have shown an interest in bringing Archer back, although he has reportedly been monitored by Sheffield United and Leeds too.

Sky Sports have claimed Luton Town are also interested, casting further doubt over the forward’s future at Villa Park.

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer is reportedly wanted by a host of clubs including Leeds United and Sheffield United. Image: Eric Alonso/Getty ImagesAston Villa's Cameron Archer is reportedly wanted by a host of clubs including Leeds United and Sheffield United. Image: Eric Alonso/Getty Images
The report states Luton have been trying to land Archer on loan but that Villa would consider sanctioning a permanent exit. He is also said to have attracted a lot of second tier interest with a host of Championship clubs reportedly keen.

Sky have stated Archer would like to join another Premier League club, which would dent hopes of Leeds and Middlesbrough.

Both of the aforementioned Championship clubs appear to be in need of attacking reinforcement, with Middlesbrough reportedly on the verge of losing Chuba Akpom and Leeds enduring a personnel crisis.

