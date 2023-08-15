Luton Town 'interested' in Sheffield United, Leeds United and Middlesbrough-linked Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer
Cameron Archer has been limited to a handful of senior outings for Aston Villa but has impressed in the Championship with both Preston North and Middlesbrough during loan spells.
Middlesbrough are said to have shown an interest in bringing Archer back, although he has reportedly been monitored by Sheffield United and Leeds too.
Sky Sports have claimed Luton Town are also interested, casting further doubt over the forward’s future at Villa Park.
The report states Luton have been trying to land Archer on loan but that Villa would consider sanctioning a permanent exit. He is also said to have attracted a lot of second tier interest with a host of Championship clubs reportedly keen.
Sky have stated Archer would like to join another Premier League club, which would dent hopes of Leeds and Middlesbrough.
Both of the aforementioned Championship clubs appear to be in need of attacking reinforcement, with Middlesbrough reportedly on the verge of losing Chuba Akpom and Leeds enduring a personnel crisis.