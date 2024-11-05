Leeds United and Sheffield United dominate Yorkshire Team of the Week as Harrogate Town duo feature
Five teams are represented in our latest XI, with welcome dual representation on the playing front for Simon Weaver’s Harrogate Town.
Here’s the line-up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, since you ask.
Goalkeeper
James Belshaw (Harrogate Town)
A formidable last line of defence as the Sulphurites saw off ‘Hollywood’ outfit Wrexham in front of the TV cameras in the FA Cup.
Defence
Jasper Moon (Harrogate Town)
The former Barnsley man was outstanding at the back alongside Anthony O’Connor as Town slayed the Red Dragons.
Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers)
A commanding performance helped Rovers book their place in round two against Barrow.
Jack Robinson (Sheffield United)
Showed his customary resolve, character and leadership skills when deputising for Anel Ahmedhodzic at Ewood Park.
Midfield/wing-backs
Corey O’Keeffe (Barnsley)
Caught the eye with some quality deliveries as the Reds reached the second round after disposing of Darren Moore’s Port Vale.
Joe Rothwell (Leeds United)
His partnership with Ao Tanaka is looking a class apart and the pair shone again versus Plymouth as Daniel Farke’s side marched on.
Vini Souza (Sheffield United)
Showed his importance to the United cause with another insatiable display at Blackburn.
Harrison Burrows (Sheffield United)
Scored a sweet first goal in Blades colours to crown an eye-catching showing.
Attacking midfield
Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)
His renaissance continued with another stylish performance last weekend and goal.
Daniel James (Leeds United)
Tormented Argyle’s backline with a wing display of the highest order at Elland Road.
Forward
Joel Piroe (Leeds United)
Another who showed his prowess with some sumptuous contributions in the final third against Plymouth.
Manager/head coach: Simon Weaver (Harrogate Town)