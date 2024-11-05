Promotion-chasing duo Leeds United and Sheffield United dominate our first Yorkshire Post Team of the Week for November, with the former leading the parade with four player nominations.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five teams are represented in our latest XI, with welcome dual representation on the playing front for Simon Weaver’s Harrogate Town.

Here’s the line-up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, since you ask.

Goalkeeper

James Belshaw (Harrogate Town)

A formidable last line of defence as the Sulphurites saw off ‘Hollywood’ outfit Wrexham in front of the TV cameras in the FA Cup.

Defence

Jasper Moon (Harrogate Town)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Barnsley man was outstanding at the back alongside Anthony O’Connor as Town slayed the Red Dragons.

Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers)

A commanding performance helped Rovers book their place in round two against Barrow.

Jack Robinson (Sheffield United)

Showed his customary resolve, character and leadership skills when deputising for Anel Ahmedhodzic at Ewood Park.

Midfield/wing-backs

Corey O’Keeffe (Barnsley)

Caught the eye with some quality deliveries as the Reds reached the second round after disposing of Darren Moore’s Port Vale.

Joe Rothwell (Leeds United)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His partnership with Ao Tanaka is looking a class apart and the pair shone again versus Plymouth as Daniel Farke’s side marched on.

Joe Rothwell impressed for Leeds United against Plymouth Argyle. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Vini Souza (Sheffield United)

Showed his importance to the United cause with another insatiable display at Blackburn.

Harrison Burrows (Sheffield United)

Scored a sweet first goal in Blades colours to crown an eye-catching showing.

Attacking midfield

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

His renaissance continued with another stylish performance last weekend and goal.

Daniel James (Leeds United)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tormented Argyle’s backline with a wing display of the highest order at Elland Road.

Forward

Joel Piroe (Leeds United)

Another who showed his prowess with some sumptuous contributions in the final third against Plymouth.