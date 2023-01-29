Leeds United and Sheffield United overmatched by Arsenal and Manchester City in Women's FA Cup

Fourteen-times winners Arsenal proved too strong for part-timers Leeds United, winning 9-0 in their Women’s FA Cup fourth-round clash.

United, who are in the fourth tier, were up against it when they drew a team 40-league places above them but after knocking out tier three Stoke City in the last round, they are more than capable of succeeding as the underdogs.

The game began and had a real feel of David vs Goliath for a lot of the first half, with the hosts naming a strong side including Lionesses captain Leah Williamson, former Scotland captain Jen Beattie and Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe.

Caitlin Foord gave the Gunners the lead on 10 minutes, before Kathrine Kuhl doubled the score and captain Kim Little added a third from the penalty spot.

Macy Ellis of Leeds United is challenged by Katie McCabe of Arsenal during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fourth Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Meadow Park. (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

In the second half, the hosts brought more of their first-team players on, and the substitutes had the desired impact with Lina Hurtig scoring before Beattie scored in between a Stina Blackstenius brace. To round it off, 16-year-old Michelle Agyemang and Victoria Pelova scored the Gunners final goals of the game to make it nine.

Leeds made a good account of themselves against WSL Arsenal but in the end, it was the strength and fitness of these professional players that overpowered the Division One North team. They leave London with memories, and United forward Amy Woodruff leaves with a Leah Williamson shirt after requesting the swap on social media after the two teams were drawn against one another.

Championship side Sheffield United Women also has difficult task and were beaten 7-0 by Manchester City.