Leeds United and Sheffield United's promotion credentials and Sheffield Wednesday's stop-start season - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week's show, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall assess the respective promotion chances in the Championship of both Leeds United and Sheffield United, a few days after the two teams met at Elland Road.
The panel also cast an eye over Sheffield Wednesday's stop-start season, with a winning run difficult to come by PLUS they analyse Hull City's performance against Championship leader Sunderland and what the rest of the campaign may hold for Tim Walter's inconsistent team.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.
