THE go-to football show that regularly features all of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to assess a busy week which could prove pivotal to the Championship automatic promotion hopes of both Leeds United and Sheffield United, PLUS where does a Steel City derby home defeat Sheffield Wednesday leaves their 2024-25 campaign.

Elsewhere, the immediate of interim coach Jon Worthington on Huddersfield Town was evident as the team hammered Crawley Town 5-1 in his first game in charge, while Barnsley and Rotherham United seem stuck in a rut in League One after both suffered defeats.

And the panel discuss whether there is cause for concern over Bradford City’s push for automatic promotion after a second successive defeat.

