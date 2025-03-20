Leeds United and Sheffield United's promotion credentials PLUS Jon Worthington's sudden impact at Huddersfield Town - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to assess a busy week which could prove pivotal to the Championship automatic promotion hopes of both Leeds United and Sheffield United, PLUS where does a Steel City derby home defeat Sheffield Wednesday leaves their 2024-25 campaign.
Elsewhere, the immediate of interim coach Jon Worthington on Huddersfield Town was evident as the team hammered Crawley Town 5-1 in his first game in charge, while Barnsley and Rotherham United seem stuck in a rut in League One after both suffered defeats.
And the panel discuss whether there is cause for concern over Bradford City’s push for automatic promotion after a second successive defeat.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.