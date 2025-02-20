THE go-to football show that regularly features all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this week’s podcast, YP football writer Leon Wobschall joins host Mark Singleton to look over the latest news from the Yorkshire football scene.

They start at the top of the Championship where Leeds United and Sheffield United continue to slug it out – both hoping to secure an automatic promotion spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then turn their attention to the Yorkshire derby between Barnsley and Huddersfield Town and compare the respective League One play-off hopes of both teams.

.

In League Two, meanwhile, Leon gives his take on Doncaster Rovers’ climb back into the automatic promotion spots after their “biggest win of the season” – according to manager Grant McCann – at Morecambe.

PLUS the duo pick out a player and a team of the week.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.