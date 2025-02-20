Leeds United and Sheffield United's top tussle and Doncaster Rovers get back on track - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
In this week’s podcast, YP football writer Leon Wobschall joins host Mark Singleton to look over the latest news from the Yorkshire football scene.
They start at the top of the Championship where Leeds United and Sheffield United continue to slug it out – both hoping to secure an automatic promotion spot.
They then turn their attention to the Yorkshire derby between Barnsley and Huddersfield Town and compare the respective League One play-off hopes of both teams.
In League Two, meanwhile, Leon gives his take on Doncaster Rovers’ climb back into the automatic promotion spots after their “biggest win of the season” – according to manager Grant McCann – at Morecambe.
PLUS the duo pick out a player and a team of the week.
