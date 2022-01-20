Also on the up are Leeds United, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City, with Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City among the fallers.

Power Rankings: Middlesbrough stay on top of the Yorkshire rankings

1: Middlesbrough DWWWWW (unchanged)

Rated first in the Championship’s latest six-match form guide, Boro have won five matches in a row in all competitions - and have ‘gone to the well’ by virtue of three successive late wins, the latest being against Reading. The Teessiders have won seven of their last eight games and have seen their colours lowered just once in ten matches under Chris Wilder. An intriguing game at Tony Mowbray’s high-flying Blackburn is next up.

2: Huddersfield Town WWWDWD (unchanged)

Outplayed in the second half of last week’s home game with Swansea, they may have been, but Town still managed to extend their unbeaten sequence in all competitions to an impressive eight games. If you can’t win, don’t lose. Town are showing consistency at home, where they have been beaten just once in nine matches. They are ranked a steady sixth in the Championship’s latest six-match guide. A weekend win at Reading will make up for last weekend’s disappointment against the Swans.

3: Rotherham United WLWWDL (unchanged)

Stymied by the weather in midweek following last weekend’s late and slightly undeserved loss at in-form Fleetwood, their second successive league defeat on the road. The bigger picture is still decidedly healthy. The Millers - ranked third in League One’s latest rankings over six matches - are unbeaten at home since September 11 and are the division’s top home scorers. Paul Warne’s side, who have won their last five league games at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and are unbeaten in 14 games there in all competitions, welcome Cheltenham this weekend.

4: Leeds United LLLWLW (up one)

Picked the perfect time to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time this term with an excellent win in the capital at West Ham - the perfect boost ahead of this weekend’s biggie against Newcastle. Leeds are showing signs of getting their act together at just the right time in the Premier League season. They are ranked 14th in the division’s latest six-match guide.

5: Hull City DLLLLW (up one)

New era, much-needed victory. Acun’s Ilicali’s tenure started off with fanfare and ended up with three huge points against high-flying Blackburn, which provides the Tigers with a bit of welcome respite towards the wrong end of the Championship. It represented City’s first victory since late November - and was their first in seven matches, all told.

6: Sheffield Wednesday LDWLLW (up two)

Just when Wednesday - and Darren Moore - needed it, they delivered a big moment in their season. Back in the autumn, it was against Sunderland, last weekend it was versus another high-flying rival in Plymouth. After two rough losses, it was timely for the Owls, who secured their first home win since November 23. The trick is not to waste it and build on it.

7: Sheffield United WWWLLD (down three)

Play-off talk has dissipated somewhat after a return of one point from six from fraught away matches - for differing reasons - against Preston and Derby. United are still a healthy fourth in the Championship’s latest six-match form guide, but their past two results undeniably represent an opportunity lost. They host Luton on Saturday, their first outing at Bramall Lane since the end of November.

8: Bradford City LDDWLW (up two)

After a poor result and performance at Carlisle, City hit back at the first available juncture against Salford to record their first home victory in eight matches in all competitions since way back on October 2. The Bantams, who have won two of their first three league matches of 2022, are ranked tenth in League Two’s latest form guide over six matches. They make the short trip to Rochdale this weekend.

9: Harrogate Town LLWWLL (down two)

No point dressing it up - and Simon Weaver certainly hasn’t. It has been a tough time of late for Harrogate, who have copped successive four-goal drubbings in league and cup. League form is a bit of concern at the minute and Town are without a win in five in League Two since November 23. They are ranked 22nd in the division’s latest form guide.

10: Barnsley LDDWLW (down one)

Covid issues forced the postponement of last weekend’s game with Blackpool for Barnsley, who now face back-to-back away games at Birmingham and Forest. The Reds, with just two league wins from 24, haven’t not won away since April - some 13 games ago. They are ranked 22nd in the Championship’s guide over six matches and need a minor miracle to avoid relegation, as it stands.

11: Doncaster Rovers WLLLLL (unchanged)