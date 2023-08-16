All Sections
Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion 'have joined Rangers in the chase' for Millwall man

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion have reportedly joined Rangers in the race for Millwall defender Jake Cooper.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:20 BST

The towering defender stands at 6ft 6iNs and has been on the books of the Lions since he left Reading for them in 2017.

However, he is in the final year of his contract and reportedly has admirers.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are among the clubs keen on Cooper and his suitors are hoping to sign him for a “cut-price fee”.

Cooper is in the final year of his Millwall contract. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty ImagesCooper is in the final year of his Millwall contract. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
The 28-year-old has made a total of 303 appearances for Millwall, scoring 22 goals and registering 17 assists.

He helped the Lions clinch promotion to the Championship in 2017 and has also been capped by England at various youth levels.

Cooper is not the only defender to have been linked with Leeds in the current window, with Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis also said to be on the club’s radar.

