Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion have reportedly joined Rangers in the race for Millwall defender Jake Cooper.

The towering defender stands at 6ft 6iNs and has been on the books of the Lions since he left Reading for them in 2017.

However, he is in the final year of his contract and reportedly has admirers.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are among the clubs keen on Cooper and his suitors are hoping to sign him for a “cut-price fee”.

Cooper is in the final year of his Millwall contract. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The 28-year-old has made a total of 303 appearances for Millwall, scoring 22 goals and registering 17 assists.

He helped the Lions clinch promotion to the Championship in 2017 and has also been capped by England at various youth levels.