Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is reportedly a loan target for Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:22 BST
The 21-year-old is back in Pep Guardiola’s squad after helping Burnley win the Championship title during his loan spell at Turf Moor last season. However. he faces stiff competition in a squad stacked with world-class talent.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Manchester City are open to selling the defender but he is a loan target for Championship clubs including Leeds, Leicester City and Southampton.

He tweeted: “Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a loan target for Championship clubs including Leicester, Leeds and Southampton. City are also open to selling the England under-21 captain at the right price before the window closes.”

Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is reportedly a loan target for Leeds United. Image: Mike Egerton - Pool/Getty ImagesManchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is reportedly a loan target for Leeds United. Image: Mike Egerton - Pool/Getty Images
An England under-21 international, Harwood-Bellis has enjoyed loan spells at Blackburn Rovers, Anderlecht, Stoke City and Burnley in recent years.

During his stints at Anderlecht and Burnley, he worked under Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany.

Leeds have made four senior additions in the current window, three of which have been defenders. However, Daniel Farke is currently working with a threadbare squad due to injuries and outgoings.

