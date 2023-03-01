Leeds United: Andrea Radrizzani claims ex-Manchester United manager hijacked Whites' move for Liverpool's Cody Gakpo

Andrea Radrizzani has claimed former Manchester United and Barcelona manager Louis van Gaal convinced Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo not to join Leeds United last summer.

The Whites chairman revealed a deal for the former PSV forward was almost completed but it collapsed after Van Gaal, who managed the Dutch national team at the time, advised Gakpo to remain in the Eredivisie until after the World Cup in Qatar.

In December, former Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch revealed the Elland Road outfit were ‘99.9 per cent’ of the way to completing a move for Gakpo in the summer but admitted the player’s performances at the World Cup had taken him out of the club’s price range.

Gakpo scored three times in five appearances in Qatar and was heavily linked with Manchester United in December before making a surprise switch to Anfield. Now Radrizzani has lifted the lid on why the deal was not completed in August, with Gakpo making the move to Liverpool in January for a fee £37m.

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 03: Cody Gakpo of Netherlands shakes hands with Louis van Gaal, Head Coach of Netherlands, after being substituted during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“We were so close to signing Cody Gakpo. It was done on August deadline day, done with PSV too. Then it collapsed because of Van Gaal”, he told DAZN.

“Van Gaal called Gakpo and told him to wait for because of the World Cup – then he joined Liverpool.”

Marsch spoke to the player on deadline day but a move failed to materialise as Leeds secured the signing of Italy international Willy Gnonto. The Italian’s arrival followed a remarkable deadline day saga as a deal was agreed with Marseille for Bamba Dieng only for the player to reject a move in favour of Nice, where he failed his medical.