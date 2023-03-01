Leeds United: Andrea Radrizzani claims ex-Manchester United manager hijacked Whites' move for Liverpool's Cody Gakpo

The Whites chairman revealed a deal for the former PSV forward was almost completed but it collapsed after Van Gaal, who managed the Dutch national team at the time, advised Gakpo to remain in the Eredivisie until after the World Cup in Qatar.
In December, former Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch revealed the Elland Road outfit were ‘99.9 per cent’ of the way to completing a move for Gakpo in the summer but admitted the player’s performances at the World Cup had taken him out of the club’s price range.
Gakpo scored three times in five appearances in Qatar and was heavily linked with Manchester United in December before making a surprise switch to Anfield. Now Radrizzani has lifted the lid on why the deal was not completed in August, with Gakpo making the move to Liverpool in January for a fee £37m.
“We were so close to signing Cody Gakpo. It was done on August deadline day, done with PSV too. Then it collapsed because of Van Gaal”, he told DAZN.
“Van Gaal called Gakpo and told him to wait for because of the World Cup – then he joined Liverpool.”
Marsch spoke to the player on deadline day but a move failed to materialise as Leeds secured the signing of Italy international Willy Gnonto. The Italian’s arrival followed a remarkable deadline day saga as a deal was agreed with Marseille for Bamba Dieng only for the player to reject a move in favour of Nice, where he failed his medical.
Radrizzani added: “We wanted [Charles] De Ketelaere — then we almost signed Bamba on deadline day, it was crazy. It collapsed and we anticipated Gnonto deal that was already in place for 2023. I’m proud of Willy, top talent but also an excellent guy”.