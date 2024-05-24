Leeds United at Wembley: Hour-by-hour weather forecast ahead of Championship play-off final v Southampton

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th May 2024, 14:49 BST
Leeds United and Southampton are preparing to battle it out at Wembley for a place in the Premier League.

Leeds breezed past Norwich City in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs, while Southampton advanced at the expense of West Bromwich Albion. The Whites and the Saints will now lock horns in the capital, with the action scheduled to start at 3pm on Sunday (May 26).

It will mark Leeds’ first game at Wembley since 2008, when the Whites were denied promotion to the Championship by Doncaster Rovers.

Wembley will be packed out for the occasion, with the players set to be greeted by a sea of white on one half and a sea of red on the other. Fans making the journey will be hoping for warm weather – and here is how the BBC forecast is looking for the Wembley area on May 26.

Wembley will play host to the Championship play-off final. Image: Clive Rose/Getty ImagesWembley will play host to the Championship play-off final. Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
6am: 12° – light rain showers

7am: 13° – light rain showers

8am: 14° – light cloud

9am: 15° – light rain showers

10am: 16° – light rain showers

11am: 16° – light rain showers

12pm: 17° – light rain showers

1pm: 17° – light rain showers

2pm: 18° – light rain showers

3pm: 18°- light rain showers

4pm: 18° – light rain showers

5pm: 17° – light rain showers

6pm: 17° – light rain showers

7pm: 16° – light rain showers

8pm: 15° – light rain showers

9pm: 13° – sunny intervals

