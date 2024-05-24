Leeds United and Southampton are preparing to battle it out at Wembley for a place in the Premier League.

Leeds breezed past Norwich City in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs, while Southampton advanced at the expense of West Bromwich Albion. The Whites and the Saints will now lock horns in the capital, with the action scheduled to start at 3pm on Sunday (May 26).

It will mark Leeds’ first game at Wembley since 2008, when the Whites were denied promotion to the Championship by Doncaster Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wembley will be packed out for the occasion, with the players set to be greeted by a sea of white on one half and a sea of red on the other. Fans making the journey will be hoping for warm weather – and here is how the BBC forecast is looking for the Wembley area on May 26.

Wembley will play host to the Championship play-off final. Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

6am: 12° – light rain showers

7am: 13° – light rain showers

8am: 14° – light cloud

9am: 15° – light rain showers

10am: 16° – light rain showers

11am: 16° – light rain showers

12pm: 17° – light rain showers

1pm: 17° – light rain showers

2pm: 18° – light rain showers

3pm: 18°- light rain showers

4pm: 18° – light rain showers

5pm: 17° – light rain showers

6pm: 17° – light rain showers

7pm: 16° – light rain showers

8pm: 15° – light rain showers