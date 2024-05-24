Leeds United at Wembley: Hour-by-hour weather forecast ahead of Championship play-off final v Southampton
Leeds breezed past Norwich City in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs, while Southampton advanced at the expense of West Bromwich Albion. The Whites and the Saints will now lock horns in the capital, with the action scheduled to start at 3pm on Sunday (May 26).
It will mark Leeds’ first game at Wembley since 2008, when the Whites were denied promotion to the Championship by Doncaster Rovers.
Wembley will be packed out for the occasion, with the players set to be greeted by a sea of white on one half and a sea of red on the other. Fans making the journey will be hoping for warm weather – and here is how the BBC forecast is looking for the Wembley area on May 26.
6am: 12° – light rain showers
7am: 13° – light rain showers
8am: 14° – light cloud
9am: 15° – light rain showers
10am: 16° – light rain showers
11am: 16° – light rain showers
12pm: 17° – light rain showers
1pm: 17° – light rain showers
2pm: 18° – light rain showers
3pm: 18°- light rain showers
4pm: 18° – light rain showers
5pm: 17° – light rain showers
6pm: 17° – light rain showers
7pm: 16° – light rain showers
8pm: 15° – light rain showers
9pm: 13° – sunny intervals
