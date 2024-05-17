Leeds United Wembley tickets: Championship play-off final sale dates, prices and qualifying criteria

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th May 2024, 16:14 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 16:47 BST
Leeds United have shared ticket information for the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Daniel Farke’s side booked their place in the final with a 4-0 win over Norwich City and will face either Southampton or West Bromwich Albion for a place in the Premier League.

The club have received an allocation of 35,796 tickets and Whites supporters will be housed in the East End of Wembley on May 26. Here are all the key ticketing details for fans.

Prices

Leeds United are preparing for a trip to Wembley. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesLeeds United are preparing for a trip to Wembley. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Leeds United are preparing for a trip to Wembley. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Category 5: £37 for adults, £27.75 for young adults and £18.50 for concessions

Category 4: £54 for adults, £40.50 for young adults and £27 for concessions

Category 3: £67 for adults, £50.25 for young adults and £33.50 for concessions

Category 3 Standing: £67 for adults, £50.25 for young adults and £33.50 for concessions

Category 2: £82 for adults, £61.50 for young adults and £41 for concessions

Category 1: £105 for adults, £78.75 for young adults and £52.50 for concessions

Where to buy

Tickets will only be available from the official Leeds United website. Fans will not be able to purchase tickets over the phone or at the Elland Road ticket office. Online accounts must be linked to purchase for qualifying friends and family.

Sale dates and qualifying criteria

Home and away season ticket holders are guaranteed a ticket and can buy online from 10:30am on May 18 until midday on May 21. Seasonal hospitality members will also be able to buy a ticket during this period.

Phase two of the sale process will run from 10:30am on May 20 until midday on May 21. Tickets will be guaranteed for My Leeds members who purchased a ticket for nine or more games across the 2023/24 season. Disability access tickets will be sold during the same periods.

If any further tickets remain available, another announcement will be made.

When is the game?

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm on Sunday, May 26.

