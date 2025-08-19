Leeds United, Barnsley, Bradford City and Middlesbrough among clubs in latest Yorkshire Team of the Week

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 19th Aug 2025, 09:14 BST
SIX clubs are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, including a couple of Leeds United representatives following their return to the Premier League.

Here's the line-up in a 3-4-3 formation.

Goalkeeper: Murphy Cooper (Barnsley)

Strong performance versus Bolton following on from his penalty shoot-out feats against fellow Red Rose side Fleetwood.

Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu and Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.placeholder image
Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu and Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Defence: Owen Bailey (Doncaster Rovers) Showed his immense versatility on the right-hand side of the backline against Wycombe to maintain Rovers' unbeaten League One record.

Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough) Colossal performance at Millwall, crowned by a goal.

Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough) Key goalline clearance at an important juncture and stood tall at the New Den.

Midfield: Ao Tanaka (Leeds United) Impressive performance on his top-flight bow as Leeds secured a big fillip against Everton.

Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney.placeholder image
Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney.

Luca Connell (Barnsley) Confirmed his excellent start to the campaign with an eye-catching show against a former club.

Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) Captain's knock as he dominated the engine room and showed his immense importance to the Leeds cause.

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)

Classy goal to put gloss on an excellent showing at Millwall.

Stephen Humphrys opened the scoring for Bradford City.placeholder image
Stephen Humphrys opened the scoring for Bradford City.

Attackers: Bobby Pointon (Bradford City) Dazzling display against big-hitters Luton. Notched another sharply-taken goal. Having a ball at present.

Oli McBurnie (Hull City) A dramatic goal and two assists. Top work

Stephen Humphrys (Bradford City) Continued his cracking start to life at City with his maiden goal for the club.

Manager/head coach: Graham Alexander (Bradford City)

