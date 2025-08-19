Leeds United, Barnsley, Bradford City and Middlesbrough among clubs in latest Yorkshire Team of the Week
Here's the line-up in a 3-4-3 formation.
Goalkeeper: Murphy Cooper (Barnsley)
Strong performance versus Bolton following on from his penalty shoot-out feats against fellow Red Rose side Fleetwood.
Defence: Owen Bailey (Doncaster Rovers) Showed his immense versatility on the right-hand side of the backline against Wycombe to maintain Rovers' unbeaten League One record.
Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough) Colossal performance at Millwall, crowned by a goal.
Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough) Key goalline clearance at an important juncture and stood tall at the New Den.
Midfield: Ao Tanaka (Leeds United) Impressive performance on his top-flight bow as Leeds secured a big fillip against Everton.
Luca Connell (Barnsley) Confirmed his excellent start to the campaign with an eye-catching show against a former club.
Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) Captain's knock as he dominated the engine room and showed his immense importance to the Leeds cause.
Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)
Classy goal to put gloss on an excellent showing at Millwall.
Attackers: Bobby Pointon (Bradford City) Dazzling display against big-hitters Luton. Notched another sharply-taken goal. Having a ball at present.
Oli McBurnie (Hull City) A dramatic goal and two assists. Top work
Stephen Humphrys (Bradford City) Continued his cracking start to life at City with his maiden goal for the club.
Manager/head coach: Graham Alexander (Bradford City)