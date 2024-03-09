The Whites landed the Wales international on a season-long loan deal in the summer and he has since established himself as a mainstay of the backline at Elland Road.

He first formed a solid partnership with Pascal Struijk and since the Dutchman’s injury, has shone alongside his Wales teammate Ethan Ampadu.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are being backed to strike a deal for Rodon regardless of their fate in the Championship this term. The 26-year-old is said to be happy at Elland Road and enjoying working under Daniel Farke.

Tottenham forked out a reported £11m to prise the defender from Swansea City in 2020, while reports have since suggested he would be available for a fee between £10m and £15m.

Rodon’s latest impressive display came at Hillsborough, where Leeds secured a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. He admirably kept in-form Owls frontman Ike Ugbo at bay, helping Leeds keep a clean sheet in South Yorkshire.

He recently dropped a major hint regarding his future, admitting it would be “great” for him to play alongside his fellow Welshmen Ampadu, Connor Roberts and Daniel James in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sgorio, he said: “Just playing of course is what everyone wants but I think all of us together, I think it would be a really nice kind of journey if we did get there [the Premier League]. With the journeys we’ve all been on, now it’s all led us to this moment.