Leeds United boss Daniel Farke casts aside 'passport debate' regarding England boss Thomas Tuchel and his view on Jurgen Klopp's new job
Tuchel, 51, has been appointed on an 18-month deal and will start work on January 1. He will be assisted by an Englishman in Anthony Barry.
While his appointment has been lauded by many in football, many supporters and commentators in the media have been critical of the appointment of a German to the role of national team manager.
Farke, who counted Borussia Dortmund as one of his former clubs like Tuchel, who he knows, said: "I don’t believe too much in this ‘passport’ debate, to be really honest.
"I speak about England being my ‘second home’ and I know back in Germany that the English mentality in terms of football culture is so close together.
"We would have the same debate in Germany a little bit if someone from abroad would take over our German national team because there would always be a bit of debate if we don’t have a German manager and other German managers are (considered) not good enough.
"I don’t think it’s a decision against a national manager, but more a decision for the quality of Thomas. I think it’s a really, really good choice."
Another renowned German football figure who is well known to Farke is Jurgen Klopp and the Leeds chief believes that the ex-Liverpool manager’s appointment as Red Bull’s head of global football will have no impact upon the club.
Red Bull have a stake in Leeds and secured a shirt sponsorship deal in the summer.
On whether it could have ramifications for Leeds, Farke said: "Not directly because he was announced for Red Bull. There are a few Red Bull teams, we are Leeds United. For that I think it's clear.”