Leeds United boss Daniel Farke explains Dan James selection call after 'very convincing' win over Luton Town

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke admits he felt a degree of anxiety over his decision to bench Dan James before the speedster made the desired impact to complete a 3-0 victory against Luton Town.

The Wales international was a central figure in last Sunday's thrilling win at Swansea City, laying on three of Leeds' four goals to underline his value to the Whites.

Eyebrows were raised when James was named on the bench for Wednesday's visit of Luton but Farke was keen to stress that the forward was rested with an eye on the weekend trip to Blackburn Rovers.

"Each and every decision makes you nervous as a manager," said Farke.

"For me, perhaps together with Ao Tanaka, he was the man of the match in the last game. He was outstanding.

"When you know the result then you can easily say it's the right decision but the problem is that before the game you don't know the outcome.

"I always love to have him on the pitch with his pace but you also have to take many things into account. The first thing is that we have three games in six days and the second is that you have to keep the whole group sharp and fit.

"DJ is a lightning-quick player and sometimes these players are more in danger of muscle injuries when there is so much load. He's already been out with a muscle injury for six and a half weeks.

Daniel Farke celebrates a convincing win over Luton. (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

"The objective data was not that great with his recovery level and we expected a deep-sitting opponent and sometimes he needs a bit more space for his game. He came on at 2-0 fresh and killed the game.

"It's great to have options like this and you always hope you make the right decision. Even if we'd lost the game and I was asked if I'd do it again, all the signs were telling me I needed to rest him. He's such a crucial player and we can't afford to be without him for three or four weeks."

Sam Byram gave Leeds a dream start at Elland Road and Joel Piroe doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time.

A delightful lob from James completed a routine win that sent United back to the top of the Championship.

Leeds celebrate Joel Piroe's goal. (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

"It was very convincing," said Farke, who must wait to discover the extent of a hamstring injury sustained by Byram.

"We played against a side who played in the Premier League last season and many of the players have played at that level. I still think they're a side that are contenders for the top six. They've had some good performances in the last weeks.

"To show such a dominant performance in a home game, create so many chances and score three goals in more or less the perfect moments, I'm pretty happy.

"It was very professional and very focused, perhaps apart from the last six or seven minutes when we allowed them two strikes. I was a bit annoyed about this because I wanted to return back to the dressing room after the madness of the last game with a clean sheet. Thank god Illan (Meslier) was spot on in these moments.