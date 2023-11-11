Leeds United manager Daniel Farke admitted he was “concerned” ahead of his side’s 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle.

An array of factors suggested it would be Leeds that emerged victorious at Elland Road, although the Championship is rarely predictable.

It speaks volumes for Farke’s pragmatism that he was unwilling to get carried away with the recent win over league leaders Leicester City, and that instead he was concerned going into the meeting with Plymouth.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, he said: “If you would have offered me to win this game before the game, 2-1, I would have straight away signed.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke led his side to a win over Plymouth Argyle. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I didn't speak too much before about it but today I was really concerned because after a spotlight game when you get a brilliant result, a brilliant performance, you get so much praise from all sides.

"From the press, from the supporters, from the pundits. And well-deserved, because it was an outstanding performance at Leicester.

"Training week was really good. My gut feeling was 'it's all too easy'. I've experienced this a lot as a player myself, and also as a coach.

"Normally you get a setback, and a sucker punch, and for that I'm pretty, pretty pleased with the three points. For me, the three points are priceless and you can't win more than three points in one game.”

His concerns were alleviated by first-half strikes from Daniel James and Joel Piroe, which clinched three points.

There was, however, worry in the crowd for Sam Byram when he was forced off by injury in the second-half.

When asked whether Byram’s early withdrawal was indeed a concern, Farke said: “Yes. Hamstring, it's definitely a hamstring strain.

"He felt pain after a sprint, and it was clear he couldn't go on, so I had to bring Junior Firpo on – if I'm honest, in a game and in a period when I would have wanted to make it a bit easier for him after he was out for such a long time.