Jesse Marsch insists there is plenty of belief at Leeds United after fans called for the American to be sacked as head coach on Sunday.

A section of the travelling support called for the former Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig manager to be sacked after a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest which left Leeds outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

The Whites missed a number of chances in the first half as they were downed by Brennan Johnson’s goal to make it seven league games without a win – as they now face Manchester United twice in five days as they prepare for a trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

“I take full responsibility, I have to find a way of turning good performances more into winning because that’s exactly where we are and have been for a little while,” he insisted.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 05, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“That is the last step for the potential of where we need to be at. It is my responsibility and I understand their frustration and I accept it, I have to find a way to turn a lot of the good things that are happening into results or we find ourselves in a stressful situation. I understand.

“It’s difficult to have the right words for the team on exactly what is needed right now because the emotion is too much, it is a big week, it is a huge week.

“I understand the frustration and doubts, internally we have belief here, we do. The players are all in, they have given everything they have, we are young and we are trying to put it all together, but I have to find a way right now that come Wednesday we are ready for a big result.

“Everyone is aligned, when we don’t get results we get stressed and then instead of managing development we are managing stress. I am focused entirely on how to help the group in these moments to be what I know they can be.”

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on February 04, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. In a Premier League first, both sets of players, and match officials, will wear Green Football Weekend sustainable green armbands to highlight the initiative and put the conversation about climate change and sustainability on the world stage. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Marsch is not the only manager under pressure with Nathan Jones and Gary O’Neil both coming under increasing scrutiny after weekend defeats for Southampton and Bournemouth. The odds on Jurgen Klopp becoming the next manager to leave a Premier League club also shortened after Liverpool lost 3-0 at Wolves.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave

Jesse Marsch – 5/2

Nathan Jones – 3/1

Gary O'Neil – 7/2

David Moyes – 11/2

Graham Potter – 9/1

Jurgen Klopp – 10/1

Antonio Conte – 12/1

Brendan Rodgers – 12/1