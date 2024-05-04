Farke’s men went into the final day of the regular season with a slim chance of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of Leeds’ most influential figures have struggled in recent weeks, a contributing factor in the club’s stumble over the finish line.

Daniel Farke must now prepare Leeds United for the Championship play-offs. Image: Tony Johnson

Speaking after the defeat against the Saints, Farke said: “We have a really young side and some of my young players have lost a bit of their momentum, their confidence.

"You could sense this today in the game. It's important right now to have time to prepare, to give them good moments on the training pitch to find their confidence back, their rhythm back, their momentum back. Obviously, there will be tough games upcoming.

"We need to be at our best and [in] our prime in order to give ourselves a chance to go to the final, to reward ourselves, and hopefully in three weeks' time, have the best possible prize you can have in the Championship season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a lot to be concerned about as the Whites delivered an underwhelming display against the Saints. There was certainly concern in the air when talismanic winger Crysencio Summerville went down after a heavy challenge in the dying embers.

The 22-year-old spent a considerable period of time on the floor and moved gingerly after returning to his feet.

Farke delivered an update on the wideman, who will most likely be considered a key figure for the play-off double-header against Norwich City.

He said: “The first assessment of Cree was not too bad but we have to wait. If you watch the scene back, I'm more or less happy it's not a broken ankle for Cree Summerville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a really nasty and dirty foul against him. I really can't explain how we end up in this scene with a free-kick against us and a yellow card. But that's a different topic. I hope he's okay.”

As a drained Leeds side saluted fans after the final whistle, they were met with buoyant roars from the supporters left in the stadium.

Farke emphasised the importance of this type of support while alluding to confidence issues within his squad.

He said: “Players like Cree Summerville, like Georginio Rutter, like Willy Gnonto, they all need the backing and the confidence and the trust. This is beneficial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm grateful and happy that Joel Piroe was able to score a goal, it was also important for his confidence. It was a good finish by the way. We need to gain the confidence back and to have the backing and also the belief and the trust of our supporters, that's so important, and makes my life easier.