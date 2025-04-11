Pascal Struijk has been told to provide more leadership to Leeds United off the pitch now he is unable to do it on it as the pressure ramps up on the Whites and Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As two of three teams competing for two automatic promotion places in the Championship, neither Yorkshire side knows when their 2024-25 will finish but whenever it is, it will be too soon for centre-back Struijk.

Leeds' worst fears have been confirmed with the news he has fractured his foot and will be out for 10 weeks. Youngster Sam Chambers will also not play again this season, due to glandular fever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites will also be missing Daniel James, who injured his hamstring in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, for Saturday's home game against a Preston North End side led by former Leeds and Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom.

But just because Struijk cannot play, manager Daniel Farke still expects leadership from his vice-captain.

"He's sadly not involved in the daily training process but he does his rehab at Thorp Arch and its with us," he said.

"Pascal's a big leader who has worn the captain's armband very often, especially through this (recent) period when Ethan (Ampadu) was not available. He's our vice-captain and a big leader in the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a pity he's not able to be involved in the games but he will be able to provide some leadership.

INJURY: Leeds United centre-back Pascal Struijk (Image: Tony Johnson)

"I would have preferred some leadership during the games with his body language and talking but right now he has to concentrate a bit more on chipping in during the week and in training, or at least in the dressing room.

"Also he can sometimes give some encouragement, some advice or extra motivation if he feels a player needs this.

"He can chip in with this and I’m pretty hopeful and trustful he will in the coming weeks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds and Sheffield United both kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday, responding to Burnley's Friday-night home match against Norwich City.

PRESSURE POINT: Miron Muslic (Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Blades manager Chris Wilder has laughed off suggestions from Plymouth Argyle coach Miron Muslic that the pressure on his title-chasing side could help the bottom-of-the-table Pilgrims to what he predicts will be a home win.

“It’s a game we should be expecting to win," insisted Wilder, whose side have dropped out of the top two on the back of consecutive defeats.

"I listened to a bit of nonsense from their manager about the pressure is on Sheffield United. The pressure is always on Sheffield United. It has been since the first day of pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was on the first day at Preston, we are on 85 points (minus two deducated for past financial issues).

"Pressure has been on us right the way through, we are not crumbling because of the pressure.

“We didn’t get a good result at Oxford, because ultimately all of us were off the pace and we didn’t find the big moments against Millwall. If we play the same as we did against Millwall, we will win the game of football in my opinion.

“For me, there’s bigger pressure staying in the division than trying to get out of the division. Our boys are handling the pressure wonderfully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"(Real) pressure is when you are absolutely crumbling. We are not crumbling.